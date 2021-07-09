Dogs that attacked Karachi lawyer to be euthanized after agreement reached

KARACHI: A pet owner whose dogs attacked a lawyer in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) has reached an out-of-court settlement agreeing to euthanize the animals involved in the episode, besides also accepting other terms, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

An out-of-court agreement was made between the lawyer Mirza Akhter Ali and the owner of the pet dogs Humayun Khan and it was decided that the latter would offer an unconditional apology to the former.

Humayun Khan would not keep wild animals as pets from now onwards and in case he had to keep a dog as a pet, he would have to get it registered with Clifton Cantonment Board, the agreement read.

It further said that the owner could only accompany dogs in the future in the presence of a trainer.

“The dogs who attacked Mirza Akhter should be euthanized [a humanly way of killing an animal without any pain],” it read besides Humayun Khan also agreeing to donate Rs1 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that a video clip went viral on social media showing two pet dogs attacking a man as he passed by in DHA phase V.

Their handler could be seen trying to pull off the hounds from the man tackled to the ground but to no avail as they continued to attack him.

Humayun Ali Khan along with two handlers of the dogs was booked in a case later and the sessions court dismissed his bail application.

The court announced the verdict that it had reserved the other day after hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence sides. Dismissing the bail application, the court ordered the arrest of the suspect.