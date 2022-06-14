Doha-bound flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A Qatar Airways flight from Lahore to Doha made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after it developed a “technical fault”, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources within Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Qatar Airways flight QR-629, with 200 passengers on board, was en route to Doha from Lahore when the passenger jet developed a technical fault.

The pilot of Qatar Airways flight contacted Air Traffic Controller Karachi and sought permission for an emergency landing at Karachi airport, according to CAA official.

The plane landed safely at the airport and the passengers were shifted to the transit lounge, sources said.

The CAA spokesman further said, “all flight operations at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, are normal”.

Moreover, the CAA has launched an investigation into the emergency landing of a private airline plane at Karachi airport.

