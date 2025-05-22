Currency Rates in Pakistan Today- May 22, 2025

Karachi, May 22, 2025 – The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) maintained stability against the US Dollar (USD) in the open market on Thursday, closing at Rs. 282.05, according to the latest figures from market. The rupee’s steady performance reflects cautious market sentiment amid stable foreign exchange reserves and consistent remittance inflows.

In the open market, the US Dollar’s buying and selling rates were reported at Rs. 281.80 and Rs. 283.20, respectively, showing a narrow trading band. Other major currencies displayed mixed trends. The Saudi Riyal (SAR) stood at Rs. 75.21, supported by strong remittance flows from Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia. The UAE Dirham (AED) was priced at Rs. 76.80, reflecting its peg to the US Dollar. The British Pound (GBP) remained strong at Rs. 378.74, driven by the UK’s resilient economic outlook.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) traded at Rs. 181.38, while the Canadian Dollar (CAD) was valued at Rs. 203.57. The Japanese Yen (JPY) held steady at Rs. 1.97, and the Chinese Yuan (CNY) was recorded at Rs. 39.19. Among Gulf currencies, the Bahraini Dinar (BHD) stood at Rs. 750.14, and the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) reached Rs. 919.33, reflecting their high value due to oil-backed economies. The Qatari Riyal (QAR) was priced at Rs. 77.49, while the Indian Rupee (INR) remained relatively low at Rs. 3.30.

“The rupee’s stability against the dollar is a positive signal, but global economic pressures and domestic inflation remain concerns,” said Zafar Paracha, a prominent currency exchange expert. “Remittances and central bank policies are playing a critical role in maintaining balance.”

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, recently reported at $11.26 billion, provide a buffer against volatility. However, analysts warn that rising import costs and global economic uncertainties could challenge the PKR’s resilience in the coming weeks. Businesses and individuals are advised to monitor exchange rates closely, as fluctuations impact trade, travel, and investment decisions.

ARY News also provides real-time updates on currency rates and economic developments. Stay tuned for the latest financial insights.