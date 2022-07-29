Dollar hike: Nawaz Sharif lambastes Miftah in PDM meeting, sources

Pakistan Muslim League leader Nawaz Sharif lambastes Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the PDM meeting due to the ongoing economic turmoil in the country, sources said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting was held on July 28.

According to sources, the PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif took to Miftah Ismail over the Dollar hike since the PML-N-led government took charge. Miftah had claimed that the Dollar would rise only Rs 23, but apparently, Rs 23 and Rs 55 are the same to him, Nawaz Sharif said.

Sources say that the three-time Premier asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to summon a meeting of all ally parties on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Finance Minister should take all allies into confidence regarding the deteriorating economic conditions, he added. The PML-N leader said that if they have to govern then they will have to be brave.

Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Chief Fazlur Rehman reportedly said that they were asked to sacrifice but they are witnessing double standards recently.

Power corridors are confused over Imran Khan, he might be the apple of other’s eyes but not ours, said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

PDM leader Mehmood Achakzai also voiced his concerns and said that they did not join PDM to oust Imran Khan only but to get political freedom.

Also Read: Nawaz Sharif ‘annoyed’ over current political situation

The PDM leadership agreed to invite other parties including the PPP to join the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

Meanwhile, PKR’s freefall continued on Friday against the US dollar as the greenback traded at Rs240 in the interbank at the start of the day amid lack of clarity from the government on the IMF deal and other economic measures.

Comments