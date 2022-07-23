Nawaz Sharif ‘annoyed’ over current political situation

LONDON: Following the chief minister (CM) election in Punjab, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has expressed displeasure over the current political situation in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the PML-N supremo has expressed his displeasure with the party leaders over the current political situation in the country.

Sources told ARY News that Nawaz Sharif believes PML-N was suffering due to its allied parties and some party leaders. The former premier will once again hold talks with allied parties in case of change of the government in Punjab, sources added.

Sources, while quoting PML-N leaders, claimed that the party will go for immediate election if its Punjab government collapse.

Hamza to remain ‘trustee’ Punjab CM

The Supreme Court (SC) announced to maintain Hamza Shehbaz as the interim Chief Minister (CM) until the court arrives on a decision regarding the CM election case.

The court has also ordered the Punjab government to submit its written response regarding the CM election case.

CM Punjab election

A day earlier, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

