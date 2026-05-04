The dollar strengthened while European ​shares and bond prices ‌fell on Monday after Iran’s Fars News agency ​reported that two missiles ​hit a US warship when ⁠it tried to ​pass through the Strait ​of Hormuz.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six ​peers, rose 0.3% ​to 98.542.

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The pan-European STOXX 600 ‌index ⁠was last down 0.9%, while the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 was ​1.7% lower.

Germany’s ​10-year ⁠bond yield , the benchmark for ​the euro zone bloc, ​was ⁠last up 5 basis points at 3.082%. ⁠Bond ​yields move ​inversely with prices.