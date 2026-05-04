The dollar strengthened while European shares and bond prices fell on Monday after Iran’s Fars News agency reported that two missiles hit a US warship when it tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
The dollar index , which measures the currency against six peers, rose 0.3% to 98.542.
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The pan-European STOXX 600 index was last down 0.9%, while the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 was 1.7% lower.
Germany’s 10-year bond yield , the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, was last up 5 basis points at 3.082%. Bond yields move inversely with prices.