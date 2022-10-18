Dollar rate to return to original value soon: Ishaq Dar

LONDON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar claimed on Tuesday that the dollar rate will be returned to its original value soon, ARY News reported.

Ishaq Dar, while talking to journalists in Britain, said that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained successful and he held 58 meetings with IMF officials during his four-day visit to Washington.

He said that the US dollar rate was increased by a few paisas which will be returned to its original value soon.

Answering to question, Dar said that he held discussions with Nawaz Sharif on various topics but not all of them will be disclosed before the public.

Fifth successive loss: Rupee vs US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar in the interbank market for the fifth consecutive session.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the greenback appreciated by 0.82 paisa against the local currency in the interbank to close at 219.71.

In the open market, the United States Dollar is sold between Rs223 to Rs226, said forex dealers.

The local unit had finished Rs218.89 against the US dollar yesterday.

