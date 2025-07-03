US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today – July 03, 2025

Karachi- July 3, 2025: The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) appreciated slightly against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank market, gaining 9.09 paisa or 0.03% to close at PKR 283.86 per USD, compared to the previous day’s close of PKR 283.95.

The currency fluctuated during the session, reaching an intraday high (bid) of 284.5 and a low (ask) of 286.4.

In the open market, exchange companies listed the US Dollar at PKR 284.20 for buying and PKR 286.40 for selling.

Performance Against Other Major Currencies

Euro (EUR): The PKR weakened by 68.78 paisa or 0.21%, closing at 335.16, down from 334.47.

The PKR weakened by 68.78 paisa or 0.21%, closing at 335.16, down from 334.47. British Pound (GBP): The PKR strengthened by 1.10 rupees or 0.28%, ending at 388.08 compared to 389.19.

The PKR strengthened by 1.10 rupees or 0.28%, ending at 388.08 compared to 389.19. Swiss Franc (CHF): The local currency depreciated by 31.55 paisa or 0.09%, settling at 358.78.

The local currency depreciated by 31.55 paisa or 0.09%, settling at 358.78. Japanese Yen (JPY): The PKR gained 0.06 paisa or 0.03%, closing at 1.9733, up from 1.9739.

The PKR gained 0.06 paisa or 0.03%, closing at 1.9733, up from 1.9739. Chinese Yuan (CNY): The PKR fell by 2.10 paisa or 0.05%, closing at 39.64 compared to 39.62.

The PKR fell by 2.10 paisa or 0.05%, closing at 39.64 compared to 39.62. Saudi Riyal (SAR): The PKR appreciated by 2.73 paisa or 0.04%, ending at 75.69.

The PKR appreciated by 2.73 paisa or 0.04%, ending at 75.69. UAE Dirham (AED): The PKR rose by 2.37 paisa or 0.03%, closing at 77.28.

Yearly Performance

So far in the current fiscal year, the PKR has declined by 9.88 paisa or 0.03% against the US Dollar. Over the calendar year, it has depreciated by 5.31 rupees or 1.87%.

Money Market Update

The benchmark 6-month Karachi Interbank Bid and Offer rates slightly decreased by 3 basis points, reaching 10.82% and 11.07%, respectively.

About the US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States and serves as the world’s primary reserve currency, widely used in international trade and finance. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its value is influenced by economic conditions, foreign exchange reserves, and market dynamics, often experiencing fluctuations against major global currencies like the USD.