5 lacs per day to 5-star hotel: Dolly Chaiwala’s ‘demands’ has Kuwait vlogger in shock

Remember Dolly Chaiwala, the viral tea seller in India, who shot to fame after a video with tech mogul Bill Gates? He has a manager now and charges INR5 lacs to attend an event.

As claimed by a Kuwait-based vlogger, who got to know about the ‘demands’ of the viral tea vendor turned content creator, when willing to invite him to his country, claimed that Dolly Chaiwala asked for INR 5 lacs, which makes around 2,000 or 2,500 Kuwaiti Dinar, in addition to the stay in a 4 or 5-star hotel, with his manager, to attend an event.

In an interview on Taiyab Fakhruddhn’s podcast, Kuwait vlogger, who goes by the name ‘AK Food Vlogs’ shared his ‘personal experience’ and revealed, “I happened to call Dolly Chaiwala because I wanted to call him to Kuwait. But, the guy has so many demands and I started just questioning my whole existence. I was like, dude! Are you serious?”

“Do you know how much this guy charges Dolly Chaiwala? 2000 dinars so INR5 lacs. This is roughly around 2,000 or 2,500 KD. This is for one day,” he alleged. “That’s not it. 2,500 KD. Plus one person will come with him. 4 or 5-star hotel booking.”

The food vlogger also mentioned, “He wasn’t talking to me, his manager was talking to me. He has a manager.”

The interview clip has gone viral on social media with over 22 million views in the last four days, and netizens have all sorts of reactions to the vlogger’s remark.

For the uninitiated, the viral tea seller of India, Sunil Patil, aka Dolly Chaiwala, of ‘Dolly ki tapri‘ in Nagpur, is a social media sensation, known for his unusual getup and quirky tea-making style. He has more than 4 million followers on his Instagram handle.

Dolly Chaiwala’s fame went global, when he served tea to the Microsoft founder during his visit to India for the first pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, resulting in several overseas collaborations.