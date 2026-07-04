Dolly Parton jokingly asked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for their first child in a message of gratitude for the couple’s generous donation to her charity.

In a video shared on Instagram, Parton thanked the couple for the donation. She was stunned by the iconic couple’s generosity and praised them for making charity an important part of their lives.

The country music legend then questioned, “When you have your firstborn, can I have it? Because that is going to be one special baby.” She thanked the couple again, saying the donation would help the charity continue its work and reach even more children. She ended the video by blowing a kiss and singing a few words from her famous song, I Will Always Love You.

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Other charities also thanked Swift and Kelce for their support. Country singer Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, said the donation to their charity, The Store, would help families facing food insecurity in Nashville.

The charity’s chief executive, Jilly Stephens, said the donation came at an important time, as many more people are relying on food banks and community kitchens. She said the gift would help provide food to millions of New Yorkers this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Swift and Kelce recently donated $26 million to 20 charities. One of the organisations to receive support was Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children from birth until they start school.