Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Dean dies at 82

Country music superstar Dolly Parton’s husband of over six decades, businessman Carl Dean has passed away, the veteran confirmed on Monday.

Carl Thomas Dean, the ultra-private husband of veteran music star Dolly Parton, died in Nashville, on Monday, confirmed the statement shared on her Instagram handle. He was 82.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy,” Parton noted, as the family requested their fans and media for privacy during this difficult time.

“He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending,” the statement read further. “He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie.”

 

Notably, the barely-ever-photographed Dean and then-teenager, not superstar Parton dated for two years before they married in 1966, in Ringgold, Georgia, with the latter’s mother in attendance.

Although the celebrity husband, who was a businessman by profession and worked for his father’s asphalt road-paving business in Nashville, tried his best and largely stayed unphotographed, he appeared in Parton’s background, on the cover art of her album ‘My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy’ (1969).

