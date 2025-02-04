Sabrina Carpenter teams up with Dolly Parton for Short n’ Sweet deluxe edition

Sabrina Carpenter is taking her musical journey to new heights with the upcoming deluxe edition of her album Short n Sweet, set to release on Valentine’s Day, featuring the legendary Dolly Parton.

This expanded version of the album will feature five fresh tracks, including a special collaboration with country legend Dolly Parton on the song “Please Please Please.”

Announced by Sabrina Carpenter on Instagram, “As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) short n’ sweet deluxe is now available for pre order.. out February 14th,” Capenter wrote on Instagram. “And yes that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton…. she wouldn’t want me to swear but holy shit!!!!!”

Read More: Grammys 2025: Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter win top honours

The collaboration with Dolly Parton is a perfect match, blending Sabrina Carpenter’s unique pop style with Parton’s timeless country influence.

As Carpenter reflects on “Please Please Please,” producer Jack Antonoff noted that the track showcases a mix of Olivia Newton-John’s charm and Dolly Parton’s classic country roots.

This fusion of sounds captures the essence of both artists, making this version of the song even more special.

The deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet will also include new songs like “15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman,” and “Bad Reviews.”

Fans can get a preview of “Busy Woman” as Carpenter performed it live during her Short n’ Sweet tour.

With this new release just ahead of her tour resuming in Dublin on March 3, Short n Sweet is poised to keep building on its success with fresh content and unforgettable collaborations, including that standout moment with Dolly Parton.

Sabrina Carpenter recently won best pop vocal album for ‘Short n’ Sweet’, minutes after a performance of hits ‘Please Please Please’ and ‘Espresso’ on a set inspired by the golden age of Hollywood.

“I’m still out of breath from that performance,” Sabrina Carpenter said as she accepted the trophy. “This is my first Grammy so I’m going to cry.”