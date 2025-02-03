Grammys 2025: Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter win top honours

Beyonce won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album on Sunday for ‘Cowboy Carter’ at a ceremony that served as a love letter to the host city of Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires that scarred a hub of the music business.

The superstar hip-hop singer said she was ‘in shock’ to take the country award for her first venture into the genre. The Beyonce album was snubbed by voters for the Country Music Awards in their nominations in September.

“Really I was not expecting this,” Beyonce said after she was handed the Grammy trophy by presenter Taylor Swift. “I want to thank God that I’m able to still do what I love after so many years.”

‘Cowboy Carter’ was in the running for the night’s top Grammy prize of album of the year. Beyonce has never received the album trophy despite going into Sunday’s ceremony with 32 career wins, more than any other musician.

This year’s Grammy festivities were revamped to be part awards show and part fundraiser for people affected by the wildfires, which were contained on Friday after killing 29 people and displacing thousands including many musicians.