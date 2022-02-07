Dolphin Force recover missing girl in Lahore, suspect arrested

LAHORE: Dolphin Force officials have recovered a girl who went missing on Sunday besides arresting a suspect in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

A missing girl was recovered by Dolphin Force during a raid near Shalimar Park in Lahore. A youth was also arrested in the raid.

Police said that the suspected youth, Shahzeb had secretly taken the girl from her residence yesterday which led the family to register a complaint at Shalimar police station.

The suspected man trimmed the hair of the girl to hide her identity, police added. The girl was kept at a shop by the suspect, however, the motive of the alleged abduction was still unknown.

Earlier in September last year, a team of Dolphin Force had saved a woman from being burnt alive by her husband in Lahore.

The timely action of a Dolphin Force team had saved the life of a woman from being burnt alive in Lahore. A man was trying to burn alive her wife after pouring petrol on her. The suspected man had also poured petrol on him in an apparent bid to commit suicide.

After getting information about the happening by the neighbours on the helpline, a Dolphin Force team had raided the residence and arrested the man.

