Dolphin Force team saves woman from being burnt alive by husband

LAHORE: A team of Dolphin Force has saved woman from being burnt alive by her husband in Lahore, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The timely action of a Dolphin Force team has saved the life of a woman from being burnt alive in Lahore.

The Dolphin Force spokesperson said in a statement that a man was trying to burn alive her wife after pouring petrol on her.

The suspected man has also pour petrol on him in an apparent bid to commit suicide.

After getting information about the happening by the neighbours on the helpline, a Dolphin Force team raided the residence and arrested the man.

The woman told the team that her husband was a drug addict and she is consistently being subjected to torture by him.

In August, a 36-year-old woman had allegedly been burnt alive by her father, stepmother and brother in Karachi’s Pehelwan Goth area.

The deceased woman was identified as 36-year-old Kanwal who had been allegedly burnt alive by her family in the Pehelwan Goth area of Karachi on July 31. The suspicion of torching her to death was made by her brother, Abdul Qadir, who registered a case at Sharea Faisal police station.

Police had registered a murder case under Section 302 over the complaint of her brother.