Domestic consumers in Punjab, KP to get gas 3 times a day: sources

LAHORE: The ministry of petroleum has prepared a schedule for around 13 hours long load shedding of gas in a day in winter, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to well-informed sources, the schedule has been prepared by the petroleum ministry and the Sui Northern Gas Private Limited Company (SNGPL).

Domestic consumers in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will now get gas for few hours in the day. As per schedule, gas will be available to the users in the morning from 5.30 am to 8 am, in lunchtime the gas will supply will continue from 11 am to 2 pm and in the evening the domestic users can use their gas stokes from 4 pm to 10 pm in the night.

Read more: Domestic consumers to get gas 3 times a day: Hammad Azhar

The new schedule will be enforced from December to February, said the sources. Meanwhile, President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Nauman Kabir has rejected the SNGPL’s gas load shedding schedule and termed it as injustice with the people in winters.

He demanded of the government to make the persons responsible for the gas shortage accountable rather than penalizing the masses. Kabir demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the matter.

Earlier this week, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar had said that domestic consumers will be supplied gas three times a day for cooking only.

