Domestic consumers to get gas 3 times a day: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: In order to meet natural gas shortages in the country, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said on Friday that domestic consumers will be supplied gas three times a day for cooking only.

Speaking in the Senate, the minister said gas will be available at the time of breakfast, lunch and dinner, rejecting reports that the commodity would be provided thrice a week.

Talking about the government’s efforts to minimise gas shortages, he said talks with Russia on a gas pipeline are moving forward. A Russian delegation toured Pakistan a few days ago, he pointed out, adding it would again visit Pakistan for a new round of talks on the matter in the next two to three days.

Hammad Azhar said the country has secured 11 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the months of November and December.

Various parts of the country face the issue of low gas pressure with the advent of winter season as people crank up heaters to keep themselves warm amid the cold weather, driving up the commodity’s demand.

Separately, four ordinances were moved in the upper house of Parliament today. These include the Public Properties (Removal of Encroachment) Ordinance, 2021; the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021; the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

