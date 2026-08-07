Domestic dispute turns fatal as father shoots son dead in Karachi

KARACHI: In a tragic domestic incident, a father allegedly shot and killed his son in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi on Friday morning, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the shooting took place following a violent domestic dispute inside their home. Police personnel quickly responded to the scene, arrested the suspect, and recovered the pistol used in the crime.

Initial Police Findings

Sharing details of the preliminary investigation, police stated that the father claimed during questioning that his son was a drug addict.

According to the suspect, frequent arguments and physical altercations over the son’s addiction ultimately led to the fatal shooting.

Read More: Police personnel shot dead near Jamali Pul in Karachi

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, and further legal action is underway.