Police personnel shot dead near Jamali Pul in Karachi

KARACHI: In a terrorism incident, unidentified assailants shot and killed a police officer near Jamali Pul on Super Highway in Karachi on Monday night, ARY News reported, citing police officials.

According to police, the officer was standing near Jamali Pul waiting for a colleague to report for duty as per their routine.

When his colleague arrived, he stepped away to drink water at a nearby ambulance. In the meantime, an unidentified man approached the remaining officer and engaged him in brief conversation before opening fire.

After the officer fell to the ground, the attacker seized his service weapon and fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

Police stated that the suspects appeared to have been hiding in wait to target the officer.

The deceased officer sustained five to six gunshot wounds.

The martyred policeman, identified as Zaman, was posted at the Sohrab Goth police station.

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The police have cordoned off the area and started searching for the culprits.