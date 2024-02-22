Domestic worker abducted, subjected to ‘rape’ for three days

In a span of just three months, another alleged sexual abuse incident of a domestic worker was reported from Okara, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The victim in her statement claimed that the accused, identified as Arsalan, not only kidnapped but allegedly raped her along with his friend over a period of three days.

The family members of the victim stated that their daughter was employed as a domestic worker at Arsalan’s house for past three years.

The officials from Gojira police station asserted that, over the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case was registered against unknown individuals regarding the missing girl, but following the victim’s statement, the accused, Arsalan, has been named in the case.

The police officials further stated that the accused, Arsalan, secured a pre-arrest bail in the case.

Taking note of the severity of the case, DPO Mansoor Aman issued a notice, directing the SP investigation officer to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter.