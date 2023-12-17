24.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Minor domestic worker raped at gunpoint in Okara

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In yet another sexual abuse incident, a 12-year-old domestic worker was raped at gunpoint in Okara, Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday. 

According to police, a 12-year-old domestic help was abused in Al-Qudus Town, Okara. The case has been registered against a man named Hassnain after rape confirmation in the medical report.

The police have launched a search to arrest the rapist.

Separately, a 12-year-old domestic help was allegedly raped and brutally tortured in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

Read more: 12-year-old domestic worker tortured, raped in Karachi

According to details, an unidentified woman left the body of 12-year-old boy – who was later identified as a domestic worker – in a private hospital in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

The postmortem report revealed that the minor boy was subjected to rape and brutal torture.

The police surgeon, in the statement, said the boy died of suffocation, while marks of torture were also found on his body.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.