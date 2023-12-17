Minor domestic worker raped at gunpoint in Okara

In yet another sexual abuse incident, a 12-year-old domestic worker was raped at gunpoint in Okara, Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to police, a 12-year-old domestic help was abused in Al-Qudus Town, Okara. The case has been registered against a man named Hassnain after rape confirmation in the medical report.

The police have launched a search to arrest the rapist.

Separately, a 12-year-old domestic help was allegedly raped and brutally tortured in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

According to details, an unidentified woman left the body of 12-year-old boy – who was later identified as a domestic worker – in a private hospital in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

The postmortem report revealed that the minor boy was subjected to rape and brutal torture.

The police surgeon, in the statement, said the boy died of suffocation, while marks of torture were also found on his body.