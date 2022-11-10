12-year-old domestic worker tortured, raped in Karachi

KARACHI: A 12-year-old domestic worker was allegedly raped and brutally tortured in Bahadurabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing post-mortem report.

According to details, an unidentified woman left the body of 12-year-old boy – who was later identified as a domestic worker – in a private hospital in the Bahadurabad area of Karachi.

The postmortem report revealed that the minor boy was subjected to rape and brutal torture. The police surgeon, in the statement, said the boy died of suffocation, while marks of torture were also found on his body.

The police said a woman traveling in a car arrived at the private hospital in Bahadurabad earlier today. “After confirming the death, the woman handed over the body to the rescue agency and escaped,” they claimed.

Meanwhile, the police have obtained the footage of the CCTV camera installed in the private hospital. “We are trying to identify the woman, while the car owned by the women had been identified.” the police added.

Read More: Medical report confirms flood-hit minor girl was gang-raped in Karachi’s Clifton

Earlier in October, a flood-affected girl was allegedly gang raped by two unidentified persons in Clifton area of Karachi.

According to details, a minor girl – residing at the flood relief camp – was abducted from outside a shopping mall at Karachi’s Clifton Block 4.

Later, the flood-affected girl was found at the same place at 02:00pm. She was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) after her health deteriorated, where the doctors confirmed she was ‘gang-raped’.

Comments