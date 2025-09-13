Dominik Mysterio becomes double champion

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio added another feather in his cap after defeating El Hijo del Vikingo to become AAA Mega Champion in Las Vegas.

The son of legendary luchador Rey Mysterio achieved this feat at the AAA x WWE Worlds Collide event.

The bout descended into mayhem when Finn Balor and JD McDonagh – Dominick’s Judgement Day brothers – attempted to interfere on his behalf.

Their threat was neutralized by Dragon Lee and legendary Rey Mysterio.

It seemed Vikingo had the match won until El Grande Americano emerged, pulling the referee from the ring during a crucial pinfall attempt.

Then Dom put on a loaded mask to headbutt Vikingo to the mat before delivering his signature frog slash to clinch the title, ending Vikingo’s reign at just over 100 days.

Following the match WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio appeared on the show to put the title on his son Dominik Mysterio’s waist.

This is Dominik Mysterio’s world, and we’re all just living in it 😲@DomMysterio35 pic.twitter.com/5FVuVHtFzQ — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

Dominik kept his Dirty Dom character running as he berated his father, ordering him out of the ring and miming that he’d kicked him to the proverbial curb.

Dominik’s victory as the new AAA Mega Champion marks the latest title to come to the Judgment Day.

The group also holds the Intercontinental Championship, as well as the World Tag Team Titles (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh.)

2025 has also seen the faction hold the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships as well as the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Now, Dominik will have to juggle his time between WWE and AAA.

He declared himself the greatest Intercontinental Champion within minutes of his win earlier this year, fans can expect plenty of boasting and bravado from the new AAA Mega Champion.