Watch: Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena’s ‘younger brother’ on SmackDown

WWE Friday night SmackDown saw one of the most entertaining segments in recent times, featuring Brock Lesnar and R Truth.

Lesnar kicked off the show in a typical fashion, calling out his Wrestlepalooza opponent, John Cena. However, Cena, who already made his last SmackDown appearance last week, was not going to answer Lesnar’s call, but his younger brother did.

It was none other than R Truth, who, not only interrupted The Brest Incarnate, but also forced him to break his character live on the show.

The former heavyweight champion was in the ring, ready to address the WWE Universe, but was promptly interrupted by the entrance of R-Truth.

Truth started off by welcoming Lesnar back to the WWE after years. He then declared Lesnar had disrespected his “childhood hero” and “older brother,” John Cena.

After Lesnar dismissively stated, “I don’t even know who you are,” Truth delivered the punchline: his real name was “Ron Cena.”

This not only pushed Lesnar to break his character, but also erupted fans in “Ron Cena” chants.

Not that kid’s tears 💀@RonKillings had to get Brock Lesnar up to speed on all things @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/4j3MeOy2kK — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2025

Lesnar blasted Truth with an F5, but the maneuver came at a cost. As Lesnar stood up, it was clear his pants had completely split down the back.

In a rare moment of levity, Lesnar embraced the mishap, bending over to show the Norfolk crowd his exposed “blue underwear.”

The segment ended with Lesnar’s intended menace completely derailed by an unexpected and hilarious wardrobe malfunction.