WWE star AJ Styles teases retirement

WWE superstar AJ Styles aka ‘The Phenomenal One’ has teased his retirement from in-ring competition as he appeared on Monday night RAW.

Styles hasn’t been on his top form as he has battled a couple of injuries for the last couple of years. The Legendary wrestler has been chasing Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Title.

However, he hasn’t found any success in his attempts so far.

AJ Styles has been out numbered on many occasions during this feud, with Champion Mysterio getting aid from his Judgement Day members or El Grande Americano.

ONE AMERICANO DOWN.

TWO AMERICANOS DOWN.

AJ Styles + Dragon Lee = 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VIvySTBYcV — WWE (@WWE) September 9, 2025

Styles has recently hinted at retirement and has even said that he doesn’t see himself in the company for long.

Moreover, he has hinted at a mysterious power sabotaging his WWE RAW run, the same power that got rid of the Good Brothers.

Addressing his former group, The OC on WWE RAW, the legendary star said that there was some mysterious and nefarious power at play that had led to his group being disbanded and his good friends, Gallows and Anderson, being released from the company. He also mentioned his former teammate, Michin, who was on SmackDown.

The star was determined that if the situation did not improve, he would have to take matters into his own hands.

The star registered a victory against El Grande Americano, despite the odds were against him as Dragon Lee came out to help the veteran.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for AJ Styles and whether he will actually retire in the near future or simply move away from WWE RAW.