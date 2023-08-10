Don 3: OG Roma aka Zeenat Aman reacts to Ranveer Singh’s casting

Bollywood veteran Zeenat Aman who played Roma aka Junglee Billi in the first ‘Don’ film reacts to the casting of Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’.

The makers of the long-awaited third film of the action franchise finally ended the anticipation of fans by unveiling the official teaser of ‘Don 3’, starring Ranveer Singh, on Wednesday.

Thrilled to take the ‘Don’ legacy forward, Singh took to his Instagram account with a moving note as he hoped to make the two GOATs of Indian cinema, Shahrukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan proud with his performance in the iconic role, once essayed by them.

The veteran diva Zeenat Aman, aka the OG Roma Bhagat from Amitabh Bachchan led first film, took to the comments section of Singh’s post, to give her well wishes to the actor. “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy ‘junglee billi’ to your Don!” she wrote, in reference to the iconic dialogue from the film ‘Mujhe junglee billiyan pasand hain‘, which was also reprised in SRK-led remake.

As for ‘Don 3’, the film set for 2025 release, is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar as the first two movies of the franchise, while his joint production banner with Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment bankrolls it.

Meanwhile, any confirmation on the female lead of the action flick is awaited.

