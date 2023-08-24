Donald Blome assures CEC of US support for transparent elections in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador, Donald Blome on Thursday assured Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of his country’s support for conducting fair, free and transparent elections in Pakistan.

According to the statement released by the US Embassy, Donald Blome called on Election Commission of Pakistan chief Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad to discuss important matters related to fair and free elections.

The spokesman said Ambassador Blome, assured CEC Sikandar Sultan of the United States’ support to ensure fair and free general elections in Pakistan for a smooth transition of powers from the caretaker government to the elected one.

The US will help Islamabad in holding free and fair elections in accordance with Pakistan’s constitution and law, the statement read.

Donald Blome stressed that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is the right of the people of the country and the US will continue to work with the elected representatives of Pakistan to deepen and expand bilateral relations۔

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi has invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting to decide the date of general elections.

In the letter President wrote that he dissolved the National Assembly on August 09 on the advice of the prime minister. “President is bound to give the date of general elections, being held within 90 days after dissolution of the assembly under the Article 48-V,” the President wrote in the letter.