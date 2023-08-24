27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 25, 2023
- Advertisement -

Donald Blome assures CEC of US support for transparent elections in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador, Donald Blome on Thursday assured Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja of his country’s support for conducting fair, free and transparent elections in Pakistan. 

According to the statement released by the US Embassy, Donald Blome called on Election Commission of Pakistan chief Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad to discuss important matters related to fair and free elections.

The spokesman said Ambassador Blome, assured CEC Sikandar Sultan of the United States’ support to ensure fair and free general elections in Pakistan for a smooth transition of powers from the caretaker government to the elected one.

The US will help Islamabad in holding free and fair elections in accordance with Pakistan’s constitution and law, the statement read.

Read more: ECP in session over President’s invitation for election date meeting

Donald Blome stressed that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is the right of the people of the country and the US will continue to work with the elected representatives of Pakistan to deepen and expand bilateral relations۔

It may be noted that President Arif Alvi has invited Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja for a meeting to decide the date of general elections.

In the letter President wrote that he dissolved the National Assembly on August 09 on the advice of the prime minister. “President is bound to give the date of general elections, being held within 90 days after dissolution of the assembly under the Article 48-V,” the President wrote in the letter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.