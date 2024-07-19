Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination

Donald Trump described on Thursday how he narrowly survived an attempt on his life, telling a rapt audience at the Republican National Convention in his first speech since the attack that he was only there “by the grace of Almighty God.”

“I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard on my right ear,” he said in Milwaukee, a thick bandage still covering his ear. “I said to myself, ‘Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet.”

When he told the crowd that he was “not supposed to be here,” the delegates chanted back, “Yes you are!” With photos of a bloodied Trump showing on screens behind him, Trump praised the Secret Service agents that rushed to his side and paid tribute to the volunteer firefighter who was killed, Corey Comperatore, kissing his fire helmet.

The former president struck an unusually conciliatory tone during the speech’s opening moments, when he formally accepted the party’s presidential nomination.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” he said, in a marked shift in tenor for the typically bellicose former president.

But he swiftly pivoted to well-worn attacks on the Biden administration, which he said was “destroying” the country. He claimed without evidence that his criminal indictments are part of a Democratic conspiracy, warned that Biden would usher in “World War Three” and described an “invasion” of migrants over the southern border.

As he has done throughout his political career, Donald Trump argued that only he can save a dwindling nation from certain doom.

The speech capped a four-day event in which he was greeted with adulation by a party that now appears entirely in his thrall.

The convention’s program of speakers reflected the nominee’s background as a reality television star – the primetime list featured mixed martial arts executive Dana White, the rapper and singer Kid Rock and the pro wrestler Hulk Hogan, who fired up the crowd by tearing his top off to reveal a sleeveless red Trump campaign shirt.

His entrance was befitting of a TV star or a pro wrestler – a screen lifted slowly to reveal Trump standing in front of massive lights arranged to spell out his last name before an image of the White House was projected behind him.

Donald Trump’s opponent in the Nov. 5 election, meanwhile, Democratic President Joe Biden, was “soul searching” about whether to drop out of the race entirely, one source said, after senior party figures, congressional allies and major donors warned him he could not win following a halting debate performance on June 27.

Biden, 81, was isolating at his Delaware home after contracting COVID-19. His doctor said he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Before Trump was due to take the stage for his keynote address, the convention paused to welcome his wife, Melania Trump, who has rarely been seen during the campaign. She entered the arena to classical music and waved to the crowd from a box next to Trump’s vice presidential pick, Senator J.D. Vance.

Vance, at 39 half Trump’s age, is widely seen as the ideological heir to Trump’s Make American Great Movement.

“J.D., you’re gonna be doing this for a long time,” Trump said. “Enjoy the ride.”