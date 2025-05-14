Donald Trump advises Pakistan, India to ‘have dinner together’ to ease tensions

US President Donald Trump has offered a characteristically unconventional piece of advice to ease longstanding tensions between South Asian rivals Pakistan and India—suggesting the two nuclear-armed neighbours should “have dinner together.”

Addressing Saudi-US Investment Forum 2025, Donald Trump appreciated the work of his team, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, for easing tensions between Pakistan and India.

“Maybe we could even get them together a little bit, Marco, where they go out and have a nice dinner together. Wouldn’t that be nice?”, Donald Trump was quoted as saying during his address.

On May 13, President Donald Trump stated that his administration had halted a “Nuclear Conflict” by brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire, and I believe it will be a permanent one between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict between two nuclear-armed nations,” President Trump said while addressing the media at the White House.

“The situation seemed to be escalating without signs of stopping. I am very proud to inform you that the leadership of both India and Pakistan demonstrated unwavering strength and wisdom in understanding the gravity of the situation,” Donald Trump remarked.

He continued, “I said to them, ‘Let’s stop this. We can engage in substantial trade with both of you. If you stop, trade will flourish; if not, we will not engage.’ People have never utilized trade the way I have, and suddenly they agreed to stop. There were many reasons, but trade played a significant role. We are now discussing trade agreements with both Pakistan and India.”