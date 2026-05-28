Donald Trump buffalo not sacrificed on Eid al-Adha; here's why

DHAKA—A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh – nicknamed “Donald Trump” for its distinctive blond tuft – has been ​spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice after a ‌last-minute government intervention, a Home Ministry official said on Wednesday.

The nearly 700-kg (1,543 lb) animal had already been sold for ritual ​slaughter when authorities stepped in, citing security ​concerns after a surge of public interest ahead ⁠of Thursday’s festival.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the ​buffalo be spared, the buyer refunded, and the animal ​moved to the national zoo in Dhaka.

“At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due ​to security concerns and the unusual level of ​public interest,” a ministry official said.

What began as a routine ‌Eid ⁠purchase quickly turned into a nationwide curiosity after videos went viral. Crowds gathered at the farm, with visitors travelling from far afield to see its blond ​fringe and calm ​demeanour.

Mridha ​added the animal is unusually gentle and ​needs ⁠careful upkeep, including frequent feeding and regular baths.

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are dark, ⁠making ​it a standout during the ​peak Eid livestock season – though it was the nickname that likely saved ​its life.