Donald Trump claims Israel, Iran asked him for peace

US President Donald Trump claims both Israel and Iran approached him “almost simultaneously” calling for “peace.”

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Donald Trump said he recognised the moment as decisive, declaring: “The World, and the Middle East, are the real WINNERS!”

He added that both countries have “so much to gain” if they stay on the path of “righteousness & truth,” and predicted a future of “LOVE, PEACE, AND PROSPERITY” for both nations.

Trump concluded the message with a blessing: “GOD BLESS YOU BOTH!”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day war that saw millions flee Tehran and prompted fears of further escalation in the war-torn region.

But there was no confirmation from Israel and the Israeli military said two volleys of missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel in the early hours of Tuesday.

Witnesses later heard explosions near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in central Israel. Israel media said a building had been struck and three people were killed in the missile strike on Beersheba.

Israel, joined by the United States on the weekend, has carried out attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, after alleging Tehran was getting close to obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR’,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social site.