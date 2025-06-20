LIVE: “As long as Israeli aggression continues, talks will be pointless,” says Iranian FM

Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week on Friday and European officials sought to draw Tehran back to the negotiating table after President Donald Trump said any decision on potential U.S. involvement would be made within two weeks.

Israel began attacking Iran last Friday, saying it aimed to prevent its longtime enemy from developing nuclear weapons. Iran retaliated with missile and drone strikes on Israel. It says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

Israeli air attacks have killed 639 people in Iran, said the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Those killed include the military’s top echelon and nuclear scientists.

Israel has said at least two dozen Israeli civilians have died in Iranian missile attacks. Reuters could not independently verify the death toll from either side.

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within 2 weeks, White House says

The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether the U.S. will get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks.

Citing a message from Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters: “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”Leavitt told a regular briefing that Trump was interested in pursuing a diplomatic solution with Iran, but his top priority was ensuring that Iran could not obtain a nuclear weapon.

She said any deal would have to prohibit enrichment of uranium by Tehran and eliminate Iran’s ability to achieve a nuclear weapon.

“The president is always interested in a diplomatic solution …he is a peacemaker in chief. He is the peace through strength president. And so if there’s a chance for diplomacy, the president’s always going to grab it,” Leavitt said. “But he’s not afraid to use strength as well I will add.”

Iran held direct talks with US amid intensifying conflict with Israel, diplomats say

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi have spoken by phone several times since Israel began its strikes on Iran last week, in a bid to find a diplomatic end to the crisis, three diplomats told Reuters.

According to the diplomats, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, Araqchi said Tehran would not return to negotiations unless Israel stopped the attacks, which began on June 13.

They said the talks included a brief discussion of a U.S. proposal given to Iran at the end of May that aims to create a regional consortium that would enrich uranium outside of Iran, an offer Tehran has so far rejected.

U.S. and Iranians officials did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the matter.

China opposes ‘use of force’ after Trump Iran warning

China said Thursday it opposed the “use of force”, in response to a question about US President Donald Trump warning he was weighing US military action in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Beijing “opposes any act that… infringes upon the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of other countries, and opposes the use or threat of use of force in international relations”, foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular press briefing.

China urged countries in the Middle East, “especially Israel”, to cease fighting on Thursday after fresh exchanges of fire with Iran, and as US President Donald Trump warned he was weighing US military action in the conflict.

“China strongly calls on all parties involved in the conflict, especially Israel, to put the interests of the region’s people first, immediately cease fire and stop fighting,” foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

Trump approves Iran attack plan: WSJ

President Trump told senior aides late Tuesday that he approved of attack plans for Iran, but was holding off to see if Tehran would abandon its nuclear program, people familiar with the deliberations said, ARY News reported quoting the Wall Street Journal.

Iran’s well-defended Fordow enrichment facility is a possible U.S. target; it is buried under a mountain and generally considered by military experts to be out of reach of all but the most powerful bombs.

In a separate development earlier the New York Times reported, citing a senior Iranian official that Iran would accept US President Donald Trump’s offer to meet soon.

Explosions reported in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem as Iran fires fresh salvo of missiles

Iranian media reported a new salvo of missiles fired at Israel Thursday, as the rivals traded fire for seventh day of the conflict after Israeli strikes on Iran on last Friday.

“The missiles roared over Tel Aviv,” the Iranian news agency Fars reported, while state television broadcast live images of the commercial hub.

Sirens sounded across Israel early Thursday as the Israeli military said it detected incoming missiles from Iran.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel,” the military said in a post on Telegram.

Russia offers nuclear fuel to Iran for civil energy program from its enriched uranium

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said Iran has the right to peaceful nuclear power.

Putin told senior news agency editors in the northern Russian city of St Petersburg that Moscow had “a very good relationship with Iran” and that Russia could ensure Iran’s interests in nuclear energy.

Russia has offered to take enriched uranium from Iran and to supply nuclear fuel to the country’s civil energy programme.

Questioned about possible regime change in Iran, Putin said that before getting into something, one should always look at whether or not the main aim is being achieved before starting something.

European ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva, source says

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain plan to hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in Geneva, a German diplomatic source told Reuters. The ministers will first meet with the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at the German consulate in Geneva before holding a joint meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, the source said. The plan has been agreed with the United States, the source added.

Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day amid a call from U.S. President Donald Trump for Tehran’s unconditional surrender.

The Israeli military said two barrages of Iranian missiles were launched toward Israel in the first two hours of Wednesday morning. Explosions were heard over Tel Aviv.

Israel told residents in a southwestern area of Tehran to evacuate so its air force could strike Iranian military installations. Iranian news websites said Israel was attacking a university linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the east of the capital.

Iranian news websites said Israel was also attacking a university linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the country’s east, and the Khojir ballistic missile facility near Tehran, which was also targeted by Israeli airstrikes last October.

Turkiye’s Erdogan says Iran acting in self-defence

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of waging “crazed” attacks against Iran that amount to “state terrorism”.

Iran’s response, Erdogan said, is natural, legal and legitimate.

Speaking to members of his ruling Justice and Development Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkiye wants to see the crisis resolved diplomatically and Ankara could play a constructive role.

Iran urges neighbours to prevent infiltration across borders

Iran’s border guard says it expects neighbouring countries to take action against potential infiltration into Iran originating from their territory, Tasnim news agency said, quoting its commander.

Border police, along with the army and the IRGC, are monitoring border movements, it added.

During its initial salvo against Iran last week, Israel revealed that drone and car bomb attacks were carried out by Israeli intelligence agents from inside Iranian territory.

Putin urges quick end to Israel-Iran conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken by phone with Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the Israel-Iran crisis, with both leaders expressing “deep concern” and the need for a quick resolution, according to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency.

During the call, Putin reiterated Russia’s willingness to help mediate the crisis and updated his Emirati counterpart about his conversations with other regional leaders, TASS reported.

Qatar receives letter from Iran’s president

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has received a letter from Pezeshkian, the Qatari Foreign Ministry says.

The content of the letter was not revealed by the ministry.

Qatar is among the countries that have appealed to Washington to press Israel to agree to a ceasefire and resume talks with Tehran aimed at achieving a nuclear deal.

Russia warns US against helping Israel militarily

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that direct U.S. military assistance to Israel could radically destabilise the situation in the Middle East.

Ryabkov was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying that Russia cautions the U.S. against supplying such assistance to Israel – or even considering it.

He said Moscow was in contact with both Israel and Iran.

In separate comments, the head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin, was quoted as saying that the situation between Iran and Israel was now critical.

Ryabkov warned the U.S. against direct military assistance to Israel or even considering such “speculative options,” according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

Khamenei warns against US strikes on Iran

Iran “will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace”, the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said.

In a televised address reported by the Tasnim news agency Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that “This nation will not surrender to anyone in the face of imposition.”

Khamenei also pointed to statements made by Trump, saying those who know Iran and its history “know that Iranians do not answer well to the language of threat”.

“And the Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable consequences”, says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran shoots down Israeli drone, F-35 jet: Reports

The state broadcaster IRIB is reporting that Iranian forces shot down an Israeli Hermes drone in Isfahan. It published footage of the downed unmanned aircraft used for surveillance.

Meanwhile, the official IRNA news agency reported that Iranian forces destroyed a hostile F-35 fighter in the Javadabad area of Varamin city.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israel running low on defensive interceptors: Report

Israel is running low on defensive Arrow interceptors and says this could impact the country’s ability to shoot down the long-range ballistic missiles from Iran, ARY News reported quoting The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal cited an anonymous US official.

The person told the newspaper that the US has been aware of the capacity problem for months and that Washington has been augmenting Israel’s defences with systems on the ground, at sea and in the air.

Trump says US won’t kill Iran’s supreme leader, ‘at least not for now

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the U.S. knew exactly where Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was “hiding”, that he was an easy target but would not be killed, at least for now.

“We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin,” Trump said.

US creates task force for citizens in Mideast during Israel-Iran conflict

Washington is setting up a round-the-clock task force to help Americans in the Middle East amid the Israel-Iran conflict, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Tuesday.

“The Department of State has established the Middle East Task Force to help coordinate support for us, citizens, our US diplomatic missions and personnel and diplomatic engagement,” she told a press briefing.

“The task force is operating 24 hours a day over the past week to help keep us citizens informed. We have issued more than 30 security alerts to countries in the region and updated travel advisories for Iraq and Israel,” she said.

China accuses Trump of ‘pouring oil’ on Iran, Israel conflict

China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of “pouring oil” on the mounting conflict between Iran and Israel, after the US leader warned Tehran residents to “immediately evacuate”.

The sudden flare-up in hostilities has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel’s attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

Trump also issued an extraordinary warning on his Truth Social platform: “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Asked about Trump’s remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: “Fanning the flames, pouring oil, making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict.

Trump urges citizens in Tehran to leave

Israel and Iran attacked each other for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, and US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country’s rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.

Donald Trump was due to leave the Group of Seven summit in Canada later on Monday, a day early, due to the Middle East situation, the White House said. Fox News reported he would convene his National Security Council.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

Oil prices rally, stocks slide as traders track Israel-Iran crisis

Oil prices jumped and stocks mostly fell Tuesday after US President Donald Trump abruptly departed G7 talks to monitor the conflict between Israel and Iran and called for Tehran residents to evacuate.

Investors’ optimism the previous day that the conflict would not spread throughout the Middle East gave way to fears of further escalation as the conflict entered its fifth day.

“Middle East tensions are showing no signs of easing back, putting investors on high alert,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Trump said he was aiming for a “real end” to the conflict, not just a ceasefire after he departed the G7 summit in Canada.

Netanyahu suggests killing Iran’s supreme leader would end conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested Monday that assassinating Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would “end the conflict” between the two arch-foes.

“It’s not going to escalate the conflict, it’s going to end the conflict,” Netanyahu told ABC News in an interview when asked about reports that US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill the supreme leader out of concern it would intensify the Iran-Israel showdown.

“The ‘forever war’ is what Iran wants, and they’re bringing us to the brink of nuclear war,” Netanyahu said. “In fact, what Israel is doing is preventing this, bringing an end to this aggression, and we can only do so by standing up to the forces of evil.”

PM Sharif meets Iranian envoy, condemns Israeli aggression

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a meeting with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam while attending the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unity with Iran and strongly denounced Israeli aggression and attack against the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed sincere condolences to the innocent people who lost their lives in Iran due to recent Israeli attacks. He highlighted that the entire Pakistani nation stands with Iran in this tough time.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif also alluded to his recent conversation with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, repeating Pakistan’s assistance for Iran at the United Nations Security Council, where Pakistan took a stand against Israeli actions as a violation of the UN Charter and international laws.

Five killed, 87 injured in Iranian strikes

Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said Monday that the toll from Iran’s latest missile strikes had risen to five dead and 87 injured, bringing the total toll to 20, according to AFP report.

Four people were pronounced dead following strikes at four sites in central Israel, the MDA said in a statement, including “two women and two men, all approximately 70 years old. So far, MDA teams have evacuated 87 casualties to hospitals,” it added.

The death toll in Israel from Iraninan attacks has now climbed to 20.

Iran rejects negotiations while being under Isareli attacks

Iran has told mediators Qatar and Oman that it is not open to negotiating a ceasefire while it is under Israeli attack, an official briefed on the communications told Reuters, as the two foes launched fresh attacks and raised fears of a wider conflict.

“The Iranians informed Qatari and Omani mediators that they will only pursue serious negotiations once Iran has completed its response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the conflict.

Iran made “clear that it will not negotiate while under attack,” the official said.

Iran carries out fresh retaliatory strikes on Israel

Iranian armed forces launched another huge attack on Israel in retaliation with barrage of almost 100 missiles on Monday morning.

According to Israeli media reports, a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel on Monday morning at various cities, including Tel Aviv, Haifa and others.

Several missiles hit buildings in Tel Aviv, while a fire is reported at Haifa Power plant after the Iranian attack.

Israeli media reported widespread power outages in the central occupied Palestine after Iran’s missile attack on Haifa.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the latest attack employed a new method that caused Israel’s multi-layered defence systems to target each other.

Trump blocked Israeli move to target Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, say US officials

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan in recent days to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Sunday.

“Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership,” said one of the sources, a senior U.S. administration official.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said top U.S. officials have been in constant communications with Israeli officials in the days since Israel launched a massive attack on Iran in a bid to halt its nuclear program.

They said the Israelis reported that they had an opportunity to kill the top Iranian leader, but Trump waved them off of the plan.

Trump claims Iran and Israel will reach peace ‘soon’

Iran and Israel will have peace “soon”, U.S. President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Sunday, adding that there were many unspecified meetings happening and that the two countries should make a deal.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, killing scores.

“Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal,” Trump said on Truth Social, adding that “we will have PEACE, soon.”

Trump did not offer any details about the meetings or evidence of progress toward peace. His assertion contradicted comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Saturday that Israel’s campaign against Iran would intensify.

Donald Trump warns Iran of retaliation if attacked

President Donald Trump stated late Friday that the United States had no role in the Israeli military strikes on Iran, but issued a stark warning to Tehran against any retaliation.

“The US had nothing to do with the attack on Iran tonight,” Donald Trump said on his social media platform Truth.

“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the US Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.”

Ten killed, over 200 injured in Iranian retaliation: Israel

Israeli authorities have confirmed that at least ten people were killed, over 200 injured, and 35 remain missing following a large-scale Iranian retaliation strike on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa.

The strikes, which Iran says were in retaliation for earlier Israeli actions, targeted both military and strategic locations, causing significant damage and chaos.

Emergency services are continuing rescue operations, while hospitals remain overwhelmed with casualties.

Iran fires new barrage of missiles at Israel

The escalation between Irana nd Israel entered third day as both the nations are trading deadly strikes on each others’ cities.

On Saturday night, Iran launched a barrage of missiles on Israel as part of its retaliatory attacks on Israel.

In the continuation of its retaliatory attacks on the criminal regime of Israel, Iran launched a massive missile attack targeting the occupied territories.

Following the missile launch, sirens were activated in northern parts of occupied Palestine.

Reports suggest that big explosions rocked Haifa upon the impact of Iran’s hypersonic and ballistic missiles.

The Israeli military confirmed that Iranian missiles struck parts of northern Israel, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claiming responsibility for the latest barrage. Tehran stated that cities including Haifa and Tel Aviv were targeted using Kheibar, Badr, and Emad missiles.

Israel army says struck underground missile facility in western Iran

The Israeli military said in latest strikes, it struck an underground facility Saturday in western Iran’s Khorramabad that contained surface-to-surface and cruise missiles.

“This is an important site that was even featured in a propaganda video by the Iranian regime in the past,” military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists.

He was likely referring to footage aired by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards earlier this year showing what it described as a new underground missile facility.

“It was struck and the senior officials associated with it have also been eliminated,” Defrin said, adding that “dozens of other such sites have also been destroyed”.

The military said the site contained “storage tunnels for surface-to-surface missiles and cruise missiles as well as multiple launch shafts”.

Iranian media reported strikes on Lorestan province, where Khorramabad is located, on Saturday.

Iran media says air defence activated in Tehran, six other provinces

Iranian media said air defences were activated Saturday over Tehran and six other provinces, on the second day of Israel’s air campaign against the Islamic republic.

News agency Tasnim said air defences were responding to “hostile targets” over Tehran and in the provinces of Hormozgan in the country’s south, Kermanshah and Lorestan in the west, Qom in the centre, East Azerbaijan in the northwest, and Khuzestan in the southwest. State TV reported air defence activity in the same areas.

Another news agency, Fars, shared images of what it said was the “destruction of two Israeli aircraft in Tehran”.

Iran and Israel targeted each other with missiles and airstrikes early on Saturday after Israel launched its biggest-ever air offensive against its longtime enemy.

Iran says attacks against Israel will continue, senior Iranian military officials were quoted as saying.

“This confrontation will not end with last night’s limited actions and Iran’s strikes will continue, and this action will be very painful and regrettable for the aggressors,” Fars news agency cited one unnamed official as saying.

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel’s two largest cities, sending residents rushing into shelters as successive waves of Iranian missiles streaked across the skies. The military said its air defence systems were operating.

The Israeli broadcasting authority and The Associated Press news agency have reported on the increased toll to two, with nearly 40 injured.

US.-Iran nuclear talks cancelled, Oman says

The latest round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Sunday in Muscat will not take place, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X on Saturday. Oman has been mediating the talks.

Albusaidi’s statement came a day after Israel launched a sweeping air offensive against Iran, killing commanders and scientists and bombing nuclear sites in a stated bid to stop it building an atomic weapon.

A senior official of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Sunday’s talks had been cancelled.

Washington, however, remained committed to the negotiations and hoped “the Iranians will come to the table soon,” the official said.

Israel warns Iran

Iranian fire still struck residential districts in Israel, however, and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Iran’s leadership had crossed a red line.

“If (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn,” he said in a statement.

Israel announces new strikes

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Tomer Bar said Saturday that the path to Iran is now clear, announcing new airstrikes on the capital Tehran.

During a security assessment amid ongoing hostilities with Iran, they both declared that “the path to Iran is paved,” according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

According to plans, Israeli Air Force planes will strike targets in Tehran, they added.

Iran warns US, UK, France

Iran has warned the three western allies that their bases and ships in the region will be targeted if they help stop strikes on Israel, ARY News reported quoting Iranian state media.

“Any country that participates in repelling Iranian attacks on Israel will be subject to the targeting of all regional bases of the complicit government, including military bases in the Persian Gulf countries and ships and naval vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea by Iranian forces,” said a government statement quoted by Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency.

Two Iranian commanders martyred

Two deputy commanders at the Iranian armed forces’ general staff were killed in Israeli attacks, Iranian state media report.

The dead were identified as General Gholamreza Mehrabi and General Mehdi Rabbani.

It was unclear when the two commanders were killed. Israel’s attacks on Iran since Friday have killed at least 78 people, including senior military officials.

US military helped stop Iranian missiles heading to Israel, officials say

The U.S. military has helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed toward Israel, two U.S. officials said on Friday.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not provide further information, including whether fighter jets or warships carried out the defensive operation.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

“We are at a decisive moment in Israel’s history,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded video message.

“In the last hour, dozens of missiles have been launched at the state of Israel from Iran, some of which were intercepted,” the Israeli military said.

In Iran, several explosions were heard in the capital Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

The Fars news agency said two projectiles hit Tehran’s Mehrabad airport, and Iranian media said flames were reported there. Close to key Iranian leadership sites, the airport hosts an air force base with fighter jets and transport aircraft.

The Fars news agency said Tehran launched waves of airstrikes on Saturday after two salvos on Friday night. One of the waves targeted Tel Aviv before dawn on Saturday, with explosions heard in the capital and Jerusalem, witnesses said.

Israel’s ambulance service said 34 people were injured on Friday night in the Tel Aviv area, most with minor injuries. Police later said one person had died.

Israel on Friday said it targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

“Moments ago Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

Israel targeted Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb, its ballistic missile program and its Natanz uranium enrichment facility, in an operation that would continue for days, he said.

An Israeli military official said Israel was striking “dozens” of nuclear and military targets including the facility at Natanz in central Iran. The official said Iran had enough material to make 15 nuclear bombs within days.

Alongside extensive air strikes, Israel’s Mossad spy agency led a series of covert sabotage operations inside Iran, Axios reported, citing a senior Israeli official. These operations were aimed at damaging Iran’s strategic missile sites and its air defence capabilities.

Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport was closed until further notice, and Israel’s air defence units stood at high alert for possible retaliatory strikes from Iran.

“Following the pre-emptive strike by the State of Israel against Iran, a missile and UAV (drone) attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate time frame,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Iran downs Israeli drones

The Iranian forces have shot down drones on a reconnaissance mission over northwestern Iran, Iranian state media reported.

“Islamic fighters [Iranian forces] in the Salmas border region successfully shot down Israeli drones that had violated the country’s airspace,” state television said, adding the “drones had entered Iranian airspace on espionage and reconnaissance missions”.

Iran on US nuclear

Iran said the dialogue with the U.S. over Tehran’s nuclear programme is “meaningless” after Israel’s military strike against its longstanding enemy, accusing Washington of supporting the attack.

“The other side (the U.S.) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran’s territory,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying.

Iran retaliates

Iran launched over 100 retaliatory drones after Israel launched deadly strikes that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders, according to the Israeli military.

Israel launches new attack on Iran’s Tabriz: Report

Israeli forces launched a renewed attack on Tabriz, the northwestern city of Iranm, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

The city is currently under “severe attack” by Israel, according to Iranian media reports. The attack took place at 12:30 pm local time on Friday.

Images released in the social networks show thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky from the airport near Tabriz, the media outlet reported.

The news agency claimed that the site that has been targeted is believed to be Shahid Fakuri military airbase that accommodates fighter aircraft.

NA passes resolution condemning Israeli attack on Iran

The National Assembly (NA) on Friday unanimously passed a resolution, strongly condemning the Israeli attack on Iran.

The House expressed complete solidarity with the government and people of Iran and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of those martyred in the attack.

The resolution, moved by Syed Naveed Qamar, affirmed that Iran has the sovereign right to defend its territorial integrity.

“An attack on Iran’s sovereignty and security is unacceptable,” the resolution stated. “Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the Iranian government and people.”

The resolution also called for an immediate end to Israeli aggression and urged the United Nations Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convene emergency meetings in response to the situation.

PM Sharif condemns Israeli aggression

Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on Iran, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sharif, in his post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), stated that: “I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel. I convey my deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack. This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an already volatile region.”

US NOT INVOLVED

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel acted unilaterally because it believes the operation was necessary for self-defence.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement.

“Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel,” he added.

US President Donald Trump was convening a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday morning, the White House said.

Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said tens of thousands of soldiers had been called up and “prepared across all borders”.

“We are amidst a historic campaign unlike any other. This is a critical operation to prevent an existential threat, by an enemy who is intent on destroying us,” he said.

Crude oil prices jumped as the strike on Iran hammered global stocks and drove investors into safe-haven assets.

US and Iranian officials were scheduled to hold a sixth round of talks on Tehran’s escalating uranium enrichment program in Oman on Sunday, according to officials from both countries and their Omani mediators. But the talks have appeared to be deadlocked.

IRGC chief Hossein Salami, armed forces chief martyred

Israeli airstrikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities early Friday have reportedly assassinated several top Iranian military and nuclear figures, including the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Iranian state-affiliated media.

Tasnim news agency reported that Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the IRGC, was killed in an overnight strike on the Iranian capital.

Salami, a central figure in Iran’s security establishment and a longtime architect of its regional military strategy, was reportedly at a military facility in Tehran at the time of the attack.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, was martyred in Israel attack, confirmed Iranian media.

According to Mehr News Agency, Major General Mohammad Bagheri was martyred in overnight attacks by Israeli jets.

Meanwhile, Ameer Habibullah has been appointed new chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces.

Ayatollah Khamenei vows ‘harsh’ response to Israeli attacks

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has condemned Israel’s overnight strikes on Iran, warning that the regime has sealed a “bitter and painful” fate for itself.

In a message to the nation delivered early Friday, just hours after Israeli airstrikes targeted locations in Tehran and other cities, Ayatollah Khamenei accused the Israeli regime of committing a grave crime by striking residential areas and assassinating key Iranian military commanders and scientists.

Saudi condemns Israeli attack

Saudi Arabia has reacted to Israel deadly strikes that targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country’s main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iranian state television reported that Hossein Salami, the chief of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps, had been killed and the unit’s headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children had been killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital, it said.

Trump vows support for Israel

United States (US) President Donald Trump clarified that the Washington had no involvement in the recent Israeli attacks on Iran.

In an interview with Fox News, Donald Trump stated that if Iran retaliates, the US. will support Israel in its defense.

The president urged that Iran must not be allowed to develop a nuclear bomb and expressed hope that diplomatic talks would soon resume.

“We’re hoping Iran will return to the negotiating table,” Donald Trump said during the interview.