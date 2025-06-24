Qatar reopens airspace after Israel-Iran ceasefire

Following the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, Qatar has reopened its airspace, international media reported on Monday.

As per reports, Qatar Airways has resumed flight operations that were temporarily suspended following Iranian ballistic missile attacks on US base in Qatar.

The passengers have been advised to contact the relevant airlines before traveling.

It is to be noted that Qatar shut down airspace temporarily as part of measures amid developments in the region, a statement by the Qatari foreign ministry said on X on Monday night.

Earlier, Airlines on Monday were weighing how long to suspend Middle East flights as a conflict which has already cut off major flight routes entered a new phase after the U.S. attacked key Iranian nuclear sites and Iran vowed to defend itself.

Cancellations in recent days to typically resilient aviation hubs such as Dubai, the world’s busiest international airport, and Qatar’s Doha by international carriers show how aviation industry concerns about the region have escalated.

The usually busy airspace stretching from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean has been largely empty of commercial air traffic for 10 days since Israel began strikes on Iran on June 13, as airlines divert, cancel and delay flights through the region due to airspace closures and safety concerns.

Finnair was the first to announce a prolonged suspension of flights to Doha, with cancellations until June 30.

Leading Asian carrier Singapore Airlines, which described the situation as “fluid”, moved to cancel flights to Dubai through to Tuesday, having previously cancelled only its Sunday service.