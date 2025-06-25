Iran hangs three men for spying for Israel

DUBAI: Iran executed three men on Wednesday, after they were convicted of collaborating with Israel’s Mossad spy agency and smuggling equipment used in an assassination, the judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported.

The equipment they smuggled was used in the assassination of one unnamed personality, Mizan reported without giving further details.

Entangled in a decades-long shadow war with Israel before the recent open conflict, Iran has put to death many individuals convicted of having links with the Mossad and facilitating the latter’s operations in the country.

These range from assassinations of nuclear scientists to acts of sabotage meant to undermine Iran’s nuclear programme.

Read More: Israeli army says seven soldiers killed in Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel’s army on Wednesday said seven of its soldiers were killed in combat in Gaza, where the war with Palestinian militant group Hamas continued.

The army’s website listed the names of five soldiers and a platoon commander from the same battalion who “fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip”.

It added that a seventh soldier was also killed, but his family had not given permission for him to be named.

More than 430 Israeli soldiers have died in the war, triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.