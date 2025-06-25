Iranian parliament okays plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA

Iranian Parliament approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by an overwhelming vote on Wednesday.

The moves come after US, Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear sites and the inaction of the IAEA body.

In today’s open session of the parliament, during the consideration of the general outline of the plan requiring the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, lawmakers agreed to the general outline of the plan with 221 votes in favor, no votes against, and one abstention out of a total of 223 representatives present in the session.

The decision followed US strikes on several Iranian nuclear sites, in violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter.

While the Israeli regime waged its war of aggression against Iran on June 13, the US stepped in and launched aerial attacks on three nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan early Sunday.

Iran has said it reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people, with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) declaring that the attack violated the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and would not prevent Iran from developing its peaceful nuclear program.