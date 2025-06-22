Pakistan condemns US attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites

Pakistan has strongly condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The official statement released by Pakistan Foreign Office stated: “Pakistan condemns the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which follow the series of attacks by Israel. We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region.”

Pakistan reiterate that the these attacks violate all norms of international law and the Iran has the legitimate right to defend itslef under the UN Charter.

“The unprecedented escalation of tensions and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran is deeply disturbing. Any further escalation of tensions will have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond.”

Pakistan has asserted the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to the end. All parties must adhere to the international law, particularly international human law.”

It is worth mentioning here that President Donald Trump said the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

Trump added that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Donald Trump’s announcement came just two days after he said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.