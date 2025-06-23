“We will respond to US aggression”: Iranian envoy tells UNSC

In a fiery speech at the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) emergency session, Iranian envoy Amir-Saeid Iravani strongly condemned the recent U.S. and Israeli military actions, calling them violations of international law and threats to regional peace.

“We will respond appropriately to the American aggression. This is not the first time our sovereignty has been violated.”

Accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of hijacking U.S. foreign policy, Iranian envoy said America has once again risked its own security for Netanyahu’s ambitions.

The Iranian representative noted this was the third time he had addressed the UNSC following Israeli attacks on Iran and highlighted that Iran had repeatedly warned the US to stay out of war.

“The US strike is a stain on its political history.”

He further argued that Iran’s peaceful nuclear ambitions were being suppressed by force, while the world silently observed.

The world awaited Iran’s response on Sunday after President Donald Trump said the US had “obliterated” Tehran’s key nuclear sites, joining Israel in the biggest Western military action against the Islamic Republic since its 1979 revolution.

UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the Security Council that while craters were visible at Iran’s enrichment site buried into a mountain at Fordow, “no one – including the IAEA – is in a position to assess the underground damage.”