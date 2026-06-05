US President Donald Trump said that Washington did not need a deal with Iran to get enriched uranium.

Talking to reporters in his Oval Office, Donald Trump said “We could get it right now. I don’t think they could stop us if we wanted, but there’s no reason to. It’s entombed.”

Trump also said that he did not want to meet with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. But he added that if Washington and Tehran reached a deal, it was possible that the two would meet and added: “If it happened … I’d be respectful.”

Donald Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet Iranian Supreme Leader. “If we make a deal, it’s possible that I would meet,” he said. “I’d be okay with that.”

BREAKING: TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD BE HONOURED TO MEET THE AYATOLLAH “I don’t want to meet with the Ayatollah, but if I did meet him, I would be honored to meet him. I would be respectful.” pic.twitter.com/Dgr52EDxOF — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 4, 2026

Trump said that despite US-Israeli strikes killing his father and other members of his family, he expects that Khamenei would be a “professional.”

“In some circles, he has a very good reputation, actually,” Trump said.

To a question, Trump insisted that the United States will win the conflict with Iran either “militarily or on paper”, referring to the fitful negotiations with Tehran.

“We’re going to win one way or the other,” Trump told reporters. “It’s going to be militarily or on paper.”

Trump also said US forces would resume operations if American troops were killed in any Iranian strikes during the current ceasefire. Tehran and the US have exchanged occasional air strikes in recent days, the latest being Iran’s attacks on Kuwait’s international airport that killed one person and injured 63 on June 3.