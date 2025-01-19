Trump says he may give TikTok a 90-day reprieve Monday

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Saturday he would “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a potential ban after he takes office on Monday, as the app with 170 million American users buzzed with nervous anticipation ahead of a shutdown set for Sunday.

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate,” Trump told NBC. “If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday.”

Users logging on late on Saturday were met with a message that said the law would “force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We’re working to restore our service in the US as soon as possible.”

The Chinese-owned app, which has captivated nearly half of all Americans, powered small businesses and shaped online culture, said on Friday it will go dark in the US on Sunday unless President Joe Biden’s administration provides assurances to companies such as Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab and Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab that they will not face enforcement actions when a ban takes effect.

Under a law passed last year and upheld on Friday by a unanimous Supreme Court, the platform has until Sunday to cut ties with its China-based parent ByteDance or shut down its US operation to resolve concerns it poses a threat to national security.

The White House reiterated on Saturday that it was up to the incoming administration to take action, increasing the likelihood of a shutdown on Sunday.

“We see no reason for TikTok or other companies to take actions in the next few days before the Trump administration takes office on Monday,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment on the new White House statement.

The Chinese embassy in Washington on Friday accused the US of using unfair state power to suppress TikTok. “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” a spokesperson said.

APP, USERS PREPARE FOR GOODBYE

In the meantime, TikTok and its aficionados geared up for goodbye.

Some on the app filmed themselves frantically scrolling or sharing final secrets with their followers ahead of the ban.

“Does anyone know if the TikTok ban goes into effect on Sunday or if we have all of Sunday to like brain rot still? I need to plan accordingly,” fitness influencer Britany Williams said in a video to her 64,000 followers.

Leaders at Oracle, the main cloud computing provider for TikTok’s U.S. operations, told some staff to prepare to shut down servers that host U.S. TikTok data as soon as 9 p.m. ET on Saturday (0200 GMT on Sunday) in advance of ban from Sunday, The Information reported.

A Social Media influencer films a video in Times Square in New York

Oracle CEO Safra Catz is expected to give the final go ahead to cut off the servers, the report added, citing a person with direct knowledge of the plan. Oracle did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment outside regular business hours.

ENORMOUS FINANCIAL LIABILITY

The Supreme Court unanimously upheld the ban on Friday, saying the law was justified on national security grounds.

Without a decision by Biden to formally invoke a 90-day delay in the deadline, companies providing services to TikTok or hosting the app could face enormous financial liability.

Experts said Trump could also direct his Justice Department to “deprioritize” or not enforce the law but it is not clear if that will provide enough legal protection to app store owners Apple and Google providing crucial services for TikTok.

Trump tried to ban and force the divestment of TikTok in 2020 but was blocked by US courts.