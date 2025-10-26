Trump says he will not meet with Putin until he thinks there is a deal on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he does not plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin until he thinks a deal is in place to secure peace between Russia and Ukraine.

“You have to know that we’re going to make a deal, I’m not going to be wasting my time,” Trump told reporters in Doha.

Earlier this week, Trump said he had called off a planned meeting with Putin in Budapest to discuss the war because he saw it as a “waste of time.”

Trump announced the Budapest meeting last week, saying it could happen within the next two weeks.

He also announced sanctions against Russia this week.

Trump and Putin last met in Alaska in August, but no deal was reached following the summit.

Trump met with Zelenskyy last week at the White House, where he seemingly denied Ukraine’s request for Tomahawk long-range missiles.

The president also said that, in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week, he wants a “complete [trade] deal.”

“I want our farmers to be taken care of, and he wants things also,” Trump said. “We’re going to be talking about fentanyl, of course. Fentanyl is killing a lot of people, a lot people. It comes from China, and we’ll be talking a lot about that. We’ll be talking about a lot things. I think we have a really good chance of making a very comprehensive deal.”