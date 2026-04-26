US President Donald Trump said he did not think the incident was tied to the war in Iran based on information so far, but he added that his actions toward Tehran could have made him a target and that he would not be deterred.

“When you do things like that, you become a target. If I wasn’t doing that, I guess I’d be a lot less of a target, but I’m honored to be,” he told reporters at the White House after shooting incident.

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“It’s not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, I really don’t think so based on what we know.”

U.S. President Donald Trump was rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association ‌dinner by Secret Service agents on Saturday night after an armed man tried to breach security.

A man armed with a ​shotgun fired at a Secret Service agent, an FBI official ​told Reuters

The agent was hit in an area ⁠covered by protective gear and not harmed, the official said.

‘No moment is safe from gun violence’, safety group says

One of the country’s largest gun violence prevention organizations issued a statement calling news of the shooting incident “a heartbreaking reminder that no venue, no moment is safe from gun violence in America.”

In the statement, Everytown for Gun Safety quoted its president John Feinblatt saying: “Our nation’s president and national press corps ducking for cover — like far too many Americans do every day — is absolutely unacceptable and we refuse to accept this as normal.”

The group says it has nearly 11 million supporters and more than 700,000 donors.