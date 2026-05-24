A “largely negotiated” memorandum of understanding on an ​Iran peace deal would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday, although the Iranian Fars news agency disputed that claim.

Trump posted ‌on social media that the emerging agreement would reopen the strait, the vital shipping passage whose closure has upended global energy markets since the U.S. and Israel launched the war on Iran in February. He did not say what else would be included in an agreement.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

But Fars reported early on Sunday that the agreement would allow ​Iran to manage the strait and that Trump’s assertion on the strait was “inconsistent with reality.”

The deal includes an “apparent commitment” by Iran to give ​up its highly enriched uranium, the New York Times reported, citing two unidentified U.S. officials.

Details of how Iran would cede that stockpile would ⁠be left for a subsequent round of talks, the newspaper quoted the officials as saying.

While offering various war aims during the three-month-old conflict, Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. struck Iran ​to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons. Iran has denied it is pursuing nuclear weapons and says it has a right to enrich uranium for civilian purposes.

U.S. and Iran report progress on talks ending war, looking to next few days

Iran said on Saturday that ​it was working toward a memorandum of understanding on ending the war after its top officials met with Asim Munir, the army chief of Pakistan, which has sought to be a mediator in the war.

The Pakistani army said the negotiations had resulted in “encouraging” progress. Two Pakistani sources involved in the talks said the deal being negotiated is “fairly comprehensive to terminate the war.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump on X for his “extraordinary ​efforts to pursue peace.”

Sources have told Reuters the proposed framework would unfold in three stages: formally ending the war, resolving the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and launching a 30-day ​window for negotiations on a broader agreement, which can be extended.