U.S. ​President Donald Trump said ‌on Wednesday that it would be unfair for Iran not to ​have ballistic missiles if ​other countries have them.

“I’m saying that ⁠if other countries have ​them, it’s a little bit ​unfair for them not to have some,” Trump told reporters in Paris.

“If ​Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and ​they all have some, I would ‌say ⁠in relative proportion, I think it’s okay.”

Trump also said the United States would leave its ​military in ​the ⁠Gulf “for a while” after Washington struck a deal ​with Tehran to end ​its ⁠nearly four-month conflict in the region.

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Read more: US and Iran presidents sign ceasefire agreement, but Trump says he could still resume attacks

The U.S. and Iran released the text of an interim agreement their presidents have signed to end their war on Wednesday, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honour their ​commitments.

“We’re going to bomb the hell out of them if they violate the agreement,” Trump said of Iran at a press conference.

“I don’t want them to. I want them to honor the agreement.” He also called Iranians “smart people” as U.S. and Iranian negotiators work on a permanent truce over the coming 60 days, which Trump said he hoped would usher in peace in the Middle East and lower oil prices.