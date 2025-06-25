Trump threatens to attack if Iran rebuilds nuclear sites 

US President Donald Trump has reiterated that airstrikes obliterated Iran’s nuclear program while rejecting the minimal damage reports.

In an interview on the sidelines of the NATO Summit, Donald Trump stated that under no circumstances will Iran be allowed to enrich uranium.

According to Donald Trump, there is now “nothing left but destruction” at Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility, asserting that the US had destroyed installations built nearly 30 stories underground.

He revealed that Iran had invested billions of dollars in its nuclear program, but warned that any renewed attempt to restore those facilities would be met with further military action.

Commenting on the Iran-Israel ceasefire, Donald Trump said it is being implemented very effectively.

Trump said that Israeli fighter jets returned on his request, and both Iran and Israel were in full agreement over the terms of the ceasefire.

Trump likened the Iran-Israel conflict to schoolchildren fighting and expressed hope that the two countries would not engage in further hostilities.

Donald Trump mentioned that prior to the war, a breakthrough on the Gaza issue was close and expressed optimism for swift progress there as well.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament approved the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by an overwhelming vote on Wednesday.

The moves come after US, Israel attacked Iran’s nuclear sites and the inaction of the IAEA body.

In today’s open session of the parliament, during the consideration of the general outline of the plan requiring the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, lawmakers agreed to the general outline of the plan with 221 votes in favor, no votes against, and one abstention out of a total of 223 representatives present in the session.