Donald Trump’s application ‘Truth Social’ shoots to top in App Store rankings

Donald Trump’s recently launched social media application Truth Social has shot to the top ranking in the Apple App Store.

The application witnessed increased downloads in the US after Elon Musk took over Twitter.

Donald Trump announced to launch of the platform after he was permanently banned from Twitter for incitement of violence on January 6, 2021.

According to Mobile Insights strategist Stephanie Chan of SensorTower, Truth Social was ranked number 52 on Sunday, while Twitter was 39.

Users had complained about being on long waitlists since the launch of the application in February this year. But the issue was sorted as the site transferred to a new cloud provider, Rumble.

The rapid increase in the app downloads can be attributed to the former President’s statements amidst Musk showing keen interest in buying Twitter, say Fast Company.

“Twitter’s become very boring,” said Trump talking to American media. “They’ve gotten rid of many good voices on Twitter, a lot of their conservative voices,” he added.

Talking to Fox News, Trump clarified that he has no plans to return to Twitter even after Twitter’s buyout by Elon Musk.

According to an estimate by Stephenie Chan, the app has been downloaded 1.4 million times since its launch.

