Donations to be transparently spent on flood victims’ rehabilitation: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan vowed that donations will be spent on the rehabilitation of flood-hit Pakistanis in a transparent manner, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While presiding over the special meeting regarding the flood victims, Imran Khan said that he was grateful to the Pakistanis, especially the overseas nationals for their donations to the flood-affected people.

The PTI chief said that the deadly effects of climate change are becoming prominent and state resources have to be utilised to address the devastating effects of climate change.

Earlier, Imran Khan chaired a special meeting to finalise the strategy for the utilisation of flood relief donations. The meeting was attended by Dr Sania Nishtar, Finance Ministers of Punjab and KP, Asad Umar, Shibli Faraz, Shaukat Tarin, Munazza Hassan, Omar Ayub Khan and others.

In the meeting, matters related to the second phase of the telethon for the flood victims were discussed besides consultations on the strategy to utilize the flood relief donations in a coordinated and transparent manner.

Earlier, Khan said they have received US$2 million on a portal for the affectees within 24 hours.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan once again asked the overseas Pakistanis to continue donating for flood victims through portal: http://floodrelief2022.punjab.gov.pk.

“The donations received from the portal exceeded $2m within 24 hours,” he said and thanked all those who have already contributed.

I am asking our Overseas Pakistanis to continue donating for flood victims through this portal: https://t.co/DqOikNElCc The donations received from the portal exceeded $2m within 24 hours. I want to thank all those who have already contributed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2022

Imran Khan had held an international telethon to raise funds from within the country and overseas Pakistanis for the flood victims.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, the former prime minister collected over Rs5 billion in donations in 3 hours long flood telethon.

