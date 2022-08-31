Imran Khan says US$2 mn funds received for flood victims in 24 hours  

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday lauded overseas Pakistanis for donating to the flood victims and said that they have received US$2 million on a portal for the affectees within 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan once again asked the overseas Pakistanis to continue donating for flood victims through portal: http://floodrelief2022.punjab.gov.pk.

“The donations received from the portal exceeded $2m within 24 hours,” he said and thanked all those who have already contributed.

I am asking our Overseas Pakistanis to continue donating for flood victims through this portal: https://t.co/DqOikNElCc The donations received from the portal exceeded $2m within 24 hours. I want to thank all those who have already contributed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan on Monday held an international telethon to raise funds from within the country and overseas Pakistanis for the flood victims.

According to Senator Faisal Javed Khan, who moderated the event, the former prime minister collected over Rs5 billion in donations in 3 hours long flood telethon.

Chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa — Pervaiz Elahi and Mahmood Khan — former premier’s ex-assistant on social protection Sania Nishtar, celebrities, and other politicians joined Imran Khan’s telethon.

Speaking during Live Telethon which was telecast by a number of TV channels, including ARY News, the PTI chief said entire Pakistan had been affected by the floods generated by back-to-back monsoon rains. He said more than 1000 people died due to devastating floods and the damages are expected to cross Rs1,000 billion.

He said that the country would have to construct more dams to save people from such devastation in future. “The sole solution to prevent the catastrophes caused by flood is to construct dams.”

During the transmission, President and CEO of ARY Digital Network, Mr. Salman Iqbal, announced a donation of Rs30 million for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

Comments