Don’t call me aunty: Saba Faisal

Veteran TV actor Saba Faisal firmly said that she really doesn’t want people to call her aunty and points it out to them when they do so.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During her recent appearance on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, with fellow veteran Hina Khawaja Bayat, actor Saba Faisal spoke about the common practice of co-actors of calling her ‘aapa’ or ‘Aunty’, even when they are older or of the same age as her.

She said, “I tell them not to call me Aunty, I don’t want to be called that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Faisal (@sabafaisal.official)

At another point in the conversation, the veteran recalled a recent incident when one of her statements was taken out of context and pasted as a news headline by several media outlets, sparking a lot of discussion around it.

“A few months ago, people misunderstood something I said on a chat show,” remembered the ‘Habs’ actor.

“It happened when the host asked if I still receive marriage proposals, to which I responded, ‘I do get them from young boys and tell them to approach my grandson’,” Faisal explained. “Unfortunately, that statement was misinterpreted and how. It was highlighted and spread everywhere, leading to a lot of unnecessary discussion.”

On the work front, the veteran was last seen in ARY Digital’s hit drama serials, ‘Sar-e-Rah‘ and ‘Samjhota‘.

Saba Faisal, Mohammed Ahmed’s hilarious reel goes viral