Saba Faisal, Mohammed Ahmed’s hilarious reel goes viral

Veteran actors Saba Faisal and Syed Mohammed Ahmed’s hilarious reel is going viral on social media platforms.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles with a joint post earlier this week, celebrated actors Saba Faisal and Syed Mohammed Ahmed entertained their millions of followers with a new reel, probably from the sets of their upcoming project.

The duo mimicked a humorous Punjabi script in the clip, depicting husband and wife, as they fought over food. Sharing the clip on her handle, the ‘Habs’ actor captioned, “When your work place is your fun place,” followed by a series of emojis.

The now-viral video was played by over a million users of the social platform on their accounts, while a number of their fans on Gram also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments. Her children, Sadia and Arslan were also spotted hyping their mother in the comments section.

On the work front, Saba Faisal was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serials, ‘Sar-e-Rah‘ and ‘Samjhota‘ last year.

Meanwhile, actor-screenwriter Syed Mohammed Ahmed shared the writing credits for last year’s blockbuster serial ‘Kuch Ankahi’, and also played a pivotal role in the title.

