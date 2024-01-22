Maria Malik amuses social media with a funny reel

Rising actor Maria Malik has entertained netizens with a hilarious reel going viral across social media platforms.

Actor Maria Malik took to her Instagram account with yet another funny reel, probably from the sets of her upcoming drama serial.

In the clip, shared with the caption, “During drama shooting,” the celebrity is seen putting on the lipstick, when she lip-synced the funny script, sharing why she avoids doing house chores, only to be on the safe side.

The now-viral video was played by thousands of her followers and received several likes and comments for the celebrity.

It should be noted here that Maria Malik is followed by thousands of users on the social platform Instagram and frequently turns to her handle with entertaining content, often posting funny reels and trending TikTok videos for her fans.

Earlier, the actor shared a rib-tickling clip of herself revealing a rather unusual lesson she learnt from the bees. “I’ve learnt this from honeybees that if anybody bothers you, just attack them,” the celebrity mimicked in the video, with a poker straight face.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malik was last seen in ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai’ co-starring Ali Ansari, Zoya Nasir and Hammad Shoaib among others.

